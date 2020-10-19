GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Game week starts without Jeff Brohm

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Game week starts without Jeff Brohm
Purdue may be without Coach Jeff Brohm for its opener vs. Iowa Saturday, depending on the results of a second COVID-19 test. We break down what that could mean for the Boilermakers. Plus the latest football commitment and the start of basketball practices.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio podcast, with @KyleCharters79, @TomDienhart1 and @brianneubert as we talk Purdue potentially without Jeff Brohm, set up for Iowa, and talk some Purdue hoops. https://t.co/eAiptNafmQ— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) October 19, 2020
