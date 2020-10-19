 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Game week starts without Jeff Brohm
football

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Game week starts without Jeff Brohm

GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue may be without Coach Jeff Brohm for its opener vs. Iowa Saturday, depending on the results of a second COVID-19 test. We break down what that could mean for the Boilermakers. Plus the latest football commitment and the start of basketball practices.

