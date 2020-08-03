 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Issues cloud start of training camp
Purdue's training camp is scheduled — was scheduled? — to start on Friday. But the Big Ten has yet to release a schedule and the commissioner has hedged on whether football will be played this fall. Player opt-outs, player demands, all topics on Gold and Black Radio.

