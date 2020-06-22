 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Live basketball, recruiting breakdown
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 08:14:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Live basketball, recruiting breakdown

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

In Fort Wayne over the weekend, there was live basketball games, including with Purdue targets. We break down Caleb Furst, plus other Purdue target underclassmen on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}