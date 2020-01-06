News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 08:09:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Offense sputters in Purdue loss

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers shot only 25 percent from the field Sunday in their loss at Illinois. A complete breakdown of Purdue's offensive breakdowns on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}