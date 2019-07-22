Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue at Big Ten Media Days
Purdue is a confident group as it tries to take the next step in its rebuild. That was a topic, along with many others, at Friday's Big Ten Media Day. That and much more on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue at Big Ten Media Day: https://t.co/UW6p9MHjt6— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 22, 2019
