basketball

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue basketball nets two

Purdue picked up two commitments in the last week, one from a graduate transfer and another from a 2020 guard. We'll break it down on Gold and Black Radio, plus Purdue NFL Draft streak ends.

