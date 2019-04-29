Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue basketball nets two
Purdue picked up two commitments in the last week, one from a graduate transfer and another from a 2020 guard. We'll break it down on Gold and Black Radio, plus Purdue NFL Draft streak ends.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: We recap a big week in Purdue basketball, plus much more https://t.co/aR2OlT5B5O— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 29, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.