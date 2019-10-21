News More News
football

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue battles but falls at Iowa

GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers gave themselves a couple chances late, but couldn't come through in a 26-20 loss at Iowa. Yet, there were plenty of positives for a young Purdue team. Our takeaways on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

{{ article.author_name }}