Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue battles but falls at Iowa
The Boilermakers gave themselves a couple chances late, but couldn't come through in a 26-20 loss at Iowa. Yet, there were plenty of positives for a young Purdue team. Our takeaways on Gold and Black Radio.
Freshmen shine in at Iowa, albeit in a loss to the Hawkeyes. We break it down on Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: https://t.co/Rn9nkJqU2r— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) October 21, 2019
