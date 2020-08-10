 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue camp opens amid uncertainty
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-10 08:15:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue camp opens amid uncertainty

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue opened its camp Friday, hoping it's the next step toward a football season in 2020. But there's much uncertainty about whether games can be played amid a global pandemic. What happens next? We break it down on Gold and Black Radio.


