GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue camp opens amid uncertainty

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue camp opens amid uncertainty
Purdue opened its camp Friday, hoping it's the next step toward a football season in 2020. But there's much uncertainty about whether games can be played amid a global pandemic. What happens next? We break it down on Gold and Black Radio.
Gold and Black Radio podcast, with @KyleCharters79 talking the very latest about Purdue and the college football season with @TomDienhart1 and @brianneubert. What happens next? https://t.co/ybigjJZ2uq— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) August 10, 2020
