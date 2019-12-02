Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue ends season with Bucket loss
Purdue saw its season come to an end in double overtime Saturday, losing to Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket. The season ends at 4-8 and offseason questions begin. We'll break it down, plus more on men's basketball, on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue ends season at 4-8 after Bucket loss; basketball preps for Virginia; more https://t.co/TmoeG8xbVM pic.twitter.com/KlZemrC6Xg— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 2, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.