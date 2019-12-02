News More News
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue ends season with Bucket loss

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue saw its season come to an end in double overtime Saturday, losing to Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket. The season ends at 4-8 and offseason questions begin. We'll break it down, plus more on men's basketball, on Gold and Black Radio.

