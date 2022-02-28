Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue enters final week of regular season
Purdue enters the last week of the regular-season needing two wins for at least a share of the Big Ten title. But a battle with Wisconsin awaits, as does a home date with Indiana. That, plus a preview of spring football, on Gold and Black Radio.
