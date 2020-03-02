News More News
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue faces big week

GoldandBlack.com staff

If the Boilermakers want a final push toward the NCAA Tournament, they'll need a big week, with games at Iowa and vs. Rutgers. We preview on Gold and Black Radio, plus analysis of Purdue's first week of spring practice.

