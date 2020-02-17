News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 08:12:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue fails first of two road tests

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermaker story was the same Saturday, as the offense struggled again on the road, with Purdue falling at Ohio State. We break it down, plus take a look at the matchup Tuesday at Wisconsin. That and a spring football preview on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}