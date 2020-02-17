Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue fails first of two road tests
The Boilermaker story was the same Saturday, as the offense struggled again on the road, with Purdue falling at Ohio State. We break it down, plus take a look at the matchup Tuesday at Wisconsin. That and a spring football preview on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue looks to pass second of two road tests https://t.co/56ihurbWb4— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 17, 2020
