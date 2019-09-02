Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue falls after late Nevada rally
After leading by 17 in the second half, Purdue fell apart, undone by untimely turnovers - five in all - and other mistakes. Nevada rallied to win in the final second. We'll break it down on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Breaking down Purdue's collapse at Nevada: https://t.co/Wx2juYXC7t— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 2, 2019
