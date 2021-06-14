 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue football nets first June commit
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-14 08:39:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue football nets first June commit

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue picked up an offensive line commitment, the third of the Class of 2022. More on the lineman and football and basketball recruiting on Gold and Black Radio.

