{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 07:52:15 -0600') }}

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue gets back in W column

GoldandBlack.com staff

This time Purdue finished strong. After a slow start, the Boilermakers drilled Chicago State to break a two-game losing streak. That, plus a look at football following the bye weekend, on Gold and Black Radio.

