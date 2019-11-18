Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue gets back in W column
This time Purdue finished strong. After a slow start, the Boilermakers drilled Chicago State to break a two-game losing streak. That, plus a look at football following the bye weekend, on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue gets back in W column. Football update off the bye. https://t.co/UCfkDXKvX5— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 18, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.