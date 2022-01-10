 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue gets unexpected bye after win
Purdue has an unexpected bye this week, following its road win at Penn State, when the Boilermakers closed out down the stretch to even their Big Ten record at 2-2. The week in basketball, plus the latest football news on Gold and Black Radio.

