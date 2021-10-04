 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue heads to bye needing to fix offense
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-04 08:23:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue heads to bye needing to fix offense

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue is 3-2 headed to its bye week, following a 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Homecoming Saturday. The biggest issue the Boilermakers face: How to fix an offense that has scored only 13 points in each of the last three weeks. That and more on Gold and Black Radio.

