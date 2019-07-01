News More News
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue hits 10 commitments by end of June

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue picked up its 10th commitment of its 2020 class with another from New Jersey. We'll break down the first 10, as we hit July, on Gold and Black Radio.

