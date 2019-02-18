Ticker
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue hits road for critical week

It was ugly but Purdue earned a victory Saturday, beating Penn State 76-64. Now, the Boilermakers head to the road, starting with a game Tuesday at Indiana. That and the latest in football on Gold and Black Radio.

