Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue hits road for critical week
It was ugly but Purdue earned a victory Saturday, beating Penn State 76-64. Now, the Boilermakers head to the road, starting with a game Tuesday at Indiana. That and the latest in football on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
On the Gold and Black Radio podcast ...— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 18, 2019
• @brianneubert and @KyleCharters79 on #Purdue's win over PSU and its game at IU, plus Nick Wards' injury impact on conference race.
• @TomDienhart1 on B1G and football news.https://t.co/xfoFXsneRM
