GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio: Purdue hoops evaluation and more

 Gold and Black Radio: Purdue hoops evaluation and more
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-05 08:35:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue hoops evaluation and more

GoldandBlack.com staff

As we hit April and soon the start of offseason workouts for Purdue basketball, we take an evaluation of the Boilermakers on Gold and Black Radio. That and our thoughts on football, including pro potential.

Link: Radio

