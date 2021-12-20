 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue hoops rolling again
basketball

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue hoops rolling again

Purdue has a couple more tune-ups before the re-start of the Big Ten, after the Boilermakers smoked outmatched Butler on Saturday. What's working? Also, Purdue has hit the transfer portal hard in the last week. That and more on Gold and Black Radio.

