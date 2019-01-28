Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue keeps rolling with win over MSU
The Boilermaker defense held the Spartans in check for much of Sunday's win, then had to survive the last couple minutes. We'll break it down on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
On the Gold and Black Radio podcast:— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 28, 2019
• @brianneubert and @KyleCharters79 on Purdue's win over MSU, its January surge and whether this is Matt Painter's best coaching job.
• @TomDienhart1 on whether Purdue can win the B1G and the latest from football.https://t.co/O7HDmmtV4x
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.