Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 08:00:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue keeps rolling with win over MSU

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermaker defense held the Spartans in check for much of Sunday's win, then had to survive the last couple minutes. We'll break it down on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

Ripv3d6gxttv6vvx6k4w

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}