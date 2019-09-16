Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue left searching after loss to TCU
With injuries and inexperience in abundance, the Boilermakers struggled in a loss to TCU Saturday. We'll break down Purdue headed into the bye on Gold and Black Radio.
