GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue looking to plan ahead

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue looking to plan ahead
Parents and fans are signing letters and petitions, but will that be enough to force the Big Ten to change course? What's next for Purdue football and the Big Ten? That and a look ahead to basketball too on Gold and Black Radio.
Gold and Black Radio podcast, with @KyleCharters79 talking to @TomDienhart1 about parent and fan signatures and Big Ten football and to @brianneubert about Purdue's $50-million campaign and the basketball season https://t.co/ltwJmhOLJg— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) August 17, 2020
