 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue looking to plan ahead
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 08:31:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue looking to plan ahead

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Parents and fans are signing letters and petitions, but will that be enough to force the Big Ten to change course? What's next for Purdue football and the Big Ten? That and a look ahead to basketball too on Gold and Black Radio.

{{ article.author_name }}