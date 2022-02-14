 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue looks for recharge after survival
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-14 08:29:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue looks for recharge after survival

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue was in survival mode Sunday, after enduring a stretch of four games in nine days. But the Boilermakers held on vs. Maryland and now need a recharge before Northwestern on Wednesday. Can Purdue turn it back up? Let's break it down on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}