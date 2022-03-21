Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue marches on in NCAA Tournament
Purdue is marching on in the NCAA Tournament, thanks to a win over Texas in Round 2 on Sunday; now, the Boilermakers prepare for the Cinderella Peacocks in the Sweet 16 on Friday night. That and a spring football update on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.