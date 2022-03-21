 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue marches on in NCAA Tournament
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-21 08:42:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue marches on in NCAA Tournament

Purdue is marching on in the NCAA Tournament, thanks to a win over Texas in Round 2 on Sunday; now, the Boilermakers prepare for the Cinderella Peacocks in the Sweet 16 on Friday night. That and a spring football update on Gold and Black Radio.

