GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue moves to 2-0; Kaufman commits

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-02 08:48:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue moves to 2-0; Kaufman commits

GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers moved to 2-0 on the season following a closer-than-desired 31-24 victory over Illinois. We'll break it down, plus talk Trey Kaufman's commitment, on Gold and Black Radio.

