{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 07:57:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue nets two football recruits

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue got two commitments over the weekend, a four-star running back and an offensive lineman, bringing the 2020 total to five. We break it down on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio


