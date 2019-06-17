Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue nets two football recruits
Purdue got two commitments over the weekend, a four-star running back and an offensive lineman, bringing the 2020 total to five. We break it down on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue nets two football recruits: https://t.co/Vko1b8WNaJ— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 17, 2019
