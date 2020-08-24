 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue practicing now for winter, spring
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-24 08:18:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue practicing now for winter, spring

Although its season won't start next week, Purdue is practicing for an unknown schedule in the winter or spring. We break that down, plus much more on Gold and Black Radio.

