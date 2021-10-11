 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue preps for No. 2 Iowa
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 08:23:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue preps for No. 2 Iowa

Purdue comes off its bye week, not only needing fixes for its ailing offense but preparing to take on one of the country's best defenses in Iowa. We have an early preview of the Boilermakers and the Hawkeyes on Gold and Black Radio.

