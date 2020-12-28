 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue preps for tough road stretch
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 08:18:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue preps for tough road stretch

GoldandBlack.com staff

Fresh off their Christmas Day victory over Maryland, the Boilermakers have a tough road trip this week, with visits to Rutgers and Illinois. We preview, plus talk football as well, on Gold and Black Radio.

{{ article.author_name }}