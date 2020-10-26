GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue rallies for Week 1 win

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue rallies for Week 1 win
Purdue rallied for a win over Iowa Saturday, getting big plays from offense, defense and special teams in the final minutes of a 24-20 victory. We break it all down, plus look ahead to Illinois in Week 2, on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: A look back at Purdue's come-from-behind win over Iowa. Our Week 1 MVP. And more https://t.co/KQ16uoUOBZ— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) October 26, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.