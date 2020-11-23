 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue rally falls short; basketball tips
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue rally falls short; basketball tips

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue's rally fell short at Minnesota on Friday night — an official's call clearly didn't help — and we'll break it down on Gold and Black Radio. Plus a preview of the start of the basketball season.

