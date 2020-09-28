GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue readies again for training camp

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue readies again for training camp
Purdue will open training camp - again - with a roster at full strength following the return of All-American Rondale Moore. We break it all down with our preview on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m., as we look ahead to Purdue's training camp and more https://t.co/iQHk6lpGTy— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 28, 2020
