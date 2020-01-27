News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 08:05:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue readies for another road test

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers will try - again - on the road, with a critical contest at Rutgers on Tuesday night. They've got some momentum following the win over Wisconsin Friday. We discuss on Gold and Black Radio, plus more on Purdue's football staff changes.

Link: Radio

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}