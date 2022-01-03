Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue readies for Big Ten re-opener
Purdue is ready for its Big Ten re-start. What will the road bring over the next two months? Let's break it down on Gold and Black Radio. Plus, the aftermath of the Boilermakers' win in the Music City Bowl.
Link: Radio
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.