 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue readies for Big Ten re-opener
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-03 08:40:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue readies for Big Ten re-opener

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue is ready for its Big Ten re-start. What will the road bring over the next two months? Let's break it down on Gold and Black Radio. Plus, the aftermath of the Boilermakers' win in the Music City Bowl.

