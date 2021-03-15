 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue readies for first round
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 08:30:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue readies for first round

GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers received what might be a favorable draw in the NCAA Tournament, a No. 4 seed that should have them as the favorite in the first two rounds. We break it down on Gold and Black Radio. Plus, Drew Brees and football, as well.

