GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue ready for Big Ten; Bucket back on?

 Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue ready for Big Ten; Bucket back on?
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-14 08:30:52 -0600') }}

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue ready for Big Ten; Bucket back on?

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

After a 4-2 start, Purdue begins Big Ten play on Wednesday as Ohio State comes to Mackey Arena. What's good, what's not about the Boilermakers. And the Bucket game is back on, at least for now. All ahead on Gold and Black Radio.

