{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 08:05:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue reeling ahead of IU game

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue lost its fourth consecutive game Saturday, and its second in a row at home. Why? And can the Boilermakers rally in their last three regular-season games? That, and a spring football practice preview, on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

