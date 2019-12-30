Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue rolls in final non-conference game
The Boilermakers rolled over Central Michigan Saturday in their final non-conference game before the restart of Big Ten. That and the latest in the defensive coordinator search on Gold and Black Radio.
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue readies for Big Ten restart and the latest in the DC search https://t.co/P4gcLfHDNe pic.twitter.com/lhq14SzorW— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 30, 2019
