GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue's Big Ten-only slate

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue's Big Ten-only slate
The Big Ten moves to a conference-only slate of games for 2020. How does that affect Purdue? We take a look, plus the latest in recruiting, on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio podcast, w/ @KyleCharters79 talking to @TomDienhart1 on Purdue's revamped Big Ten-only football schedule and to @brianneubert on football/basketball recruiting https://t.co/XDyLxttAY3— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 13, 2020
