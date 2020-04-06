Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue's spring game that wasn't
Without a finish to the spring Saturday, when Purdue had been scheduled to play its spring game, we'll take a look at the biggest issues facing the Boilermakers before the start of the 2020 season. That and much more on Gold and Black Radio.
Gold and Black Radio podcast: @KyleCharters79 with @TomDienhart1 on the spring game that wasn't and with @Brianneubert on the extension of the dead period and football recruiting https://t.co/C1QqPRQhdP— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 6, 2020
