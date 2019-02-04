Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue's win streak hits seven
The Boilermakers rallied from down 13 in the second half against Minnesota, using its muscle inside to get its seventh straight win. Now, Purdue gets a bye before taking on Nebraska Saturday. That's ahead on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
On the Gold and Black Radio podcast ...— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 4, 2019
• @brianneubert and @KyleCharters79 break down #Purdue's win over Minnesota, including the impact of Haarms/Williams
• @TomDienhart1 on the B1G and his convo w/ Elijah Sindelar https://t.co/GKJIPYwtS6
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.