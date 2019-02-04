Ticker
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue's win streak hits seven

The Boilermakers rallied from down 13 in the second half against Minnesota, using its muscle inside to get its seventh straight win. Now, Purdue gets a bye before taking on Nebraska Saturday. That's ahead on Gold and Black Radio.

