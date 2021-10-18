 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue scores upset, looks ahead
football

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue scores upset, looks ahead

Purdue scored one of the biggest wins in program history, upsetting the Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Now, though, at 4-2 at the halfway point of the season, the Boilermakers turn their attention to Wisconsin and finding their way to the postseason. More on Gold and Black Radio.

