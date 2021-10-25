Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue slips vs. Wisconsin, looks ahead
The Boilermakers — again — couldn't handle the physicality of the Badgers, falling to Wisconsin for the 15th consecutive game. What went wrong? And what will Purdue need to fix before playing at Nebraska Saturday? All on Gold and Black Radio.
