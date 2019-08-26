News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 08:03:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue starts Nevada game week

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue is now only days away from its season opener, as it plays at Nevada Friday. Where does Purdue have an advantage? Should it be concerned about the heat and altitude? We discuss on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

Qpxdcnycs6hozktyz87l

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}