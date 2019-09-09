Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue stays aggressive vs. Vandy
The Boilermakers kept their foot down vs. Vanderbilt, scoring 28 in the second half to win 42-24 and even their record at 1-1. We'll break it all down on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
On the Gold and Black Radio podcast, a full breakdown of Purdue's win over Vanderbilt, and improvements needed before TCU, with @KyleCharters79, @TomDienhart1 and @brianneubert: https://t.co/E3pVMdFb4S— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 9, 2019
