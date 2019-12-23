Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue still searching for offense
The Boilermakers are still searching for their offense, following a loss Saturday to Butler in the Crossroads Classic. We break down Purdue headed to the holiday, plus learn the latest in football news, on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue still searching for scoring punch. Also, latest in football. https://t.co/KTs1IKs6Ov pic.twitter.com/K7ZCK8DBgg— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 23, 2019
