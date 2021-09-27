 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue survives, but it comes with Qs
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 08:32:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue survives, but it comes with Qs

GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers survived their Big Ten opener Saturday, coming back to beat Illinois, but it doesn't come without questions: Who is the quarterback going forward? Can Purdue continue to absorb injuries? That and more on Gold and Black Radio.

