Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue win streak hits three
The Boilermakers looked more poised and confident than ever at Indiana Saturday, dominating in a 74-62 win over the Hoosiers. Our breakdown of the game on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue winning streak hits three with dominant victory at IU. https://t.co/3VJa4hjKS3— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 10, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.